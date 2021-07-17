Next R-Day Parade On Refurbished Rajpath After Central Vista Completion

Republic Day parade next year will be held on the refurbished Rajpath, the minister said.(File)

The Republic Day parade next year will be held on the refurbished Rajpath as the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, is expected to be completed by this November, officials said on Friday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who reviewed the status of ongoing construction works, said citizens will get an avenue that they will be proud of.

"Reviewed the status of ongoing construction works of Central Vista Avenue project with the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, officials of ministry and CPWD, contractor and architect Bimal Patel. The progress so far is satisfactory and on schedule. Citizens will get an avenue they will be proud of," he tweeted.

An official in the ministry said that the Rajpath redevelopment project includes large-scale stonework, construction of underpasses, underground amenities blocks and horticulture work and sufficient space for parking.

"Twelve bridges on artificial ponds are being built. People visiting Rajpath will have an amazing experience. The redevelopment of the Central Vista Avenue will be completed by November and the Republic Day parade next year will be held on the newly-developed Rajpath," the official said.

Infrastructure firm Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited has been executing the project as part of the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new prime minister residence and PMO, and new Vice President Enclave.