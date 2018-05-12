Newly-Wed Couple Killed As SUV Collides With Bus In Jharkhand's Dumka The couple was on their way to Bhagalpur in Bihar after marriage

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT An injured person was rushed to the Saraiyahat Health Centre (Representational) Dumka, Jharkhand: A newly-wed couple was killed in a road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka district yesterday. The SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus. The driver of the car also died on the spot. One person injured in the accident was rushed to the Saraiyahat Health Centre, police said.



The couple was on their way to Bhagalpur in Bihar after the wedding ceremony when their SUV collided with a bus near Kasba roundabout on Dumka-Bhagalpur road.



Last month,



The bridegroom and the car driver were among those killed in the accident that took place near Narora village in the district.



The speeding truck rammed into the car from the front and then overturned on it. The groom was identified as Brimohan Kol (22).



The marriage party was heading to Amilia village where Kol's wedding was arranged. Two girls were seriously injured in the mishap and admitted in a hospital for treatment, the officer said.



A JCB machine was pressed into service to separate the car from the truck and later its parts were cut for take out the dead and the injured.



A newly-wed couple was killed in a road accident in Jharkhand's Dumka district yesterday. The SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus. The driver of the car also died on the spot. One person injured in the accident was rushed to the Saraiyahat Health Centre, police said.The couple was on their way to Bhagalpur in Bihar after the wedding ceremony when their SUV collided with a bus near Kasba roundabout on Dumka-Bhagalpur road.Last month, in a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh , six people, including four minor girls, were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck collided with a car carrying a marriage party near Satna.The bridegroom and the car driver were among those killed in the accident that took place near Narora village in the district.The speeding truck rammed into the car from the front and then overturned on it. The groom was identified as Brimohan Kol (22). The marriage party was heading to Amilia village where Kol's wedding was arranged. Two girls were seriously injured in the mishap and admitted in a hospital for treatment, the officer said.A JCB machine was pressed into service to separate the car from the truck and later its parts were cut for take out the dead and the injured. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter