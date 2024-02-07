Newborn's Body Found In Dustbin Of Upscale Noida Housing Complex

The police have sent the newborn's body for an autopsy (Representational)

The body of a newborn child was recovered from a dustbin inside an upscale housing society in Noida, the police said. Efforts are underway to establish the identity of the child and trace those linked to the case, they said.

The body, found in the basement of a tower inside ATS One Hamlet in Noida's Sector 104 around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, has been sent for an autopsy, the police said, adding that they are waiting for the report.

"On Tuesday, Ravendra Mishra, the security officer of ATS One Hamlet, informed the local police about the body of a newborn being found in a dustbin in the garbage collection area in the second basement of Tower 7 of the society," a police spokesperson said.

"When alerted, officials of the local Sector 39 police station rushed to the spot and inspected the area after which the body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem exam after due legal proceedings," the spokesperson said.

Sector 39 police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said so far no FIR has been lodged in the case but the matter is being probed.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem exam and its report is awaited. Further legal proceedings and investigation in the case would be carried out accordingly," Mr Singh said.

