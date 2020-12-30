New Year's Eve: Quotes And Thoughts To Bid 2020 Good-Bye And Welcome 2021

New Year's Eve: Amid the pandemic, stay home and celebrate New Year's Eve on Thursday

The New Year's Eve is just hours away and it's time to say bye bye to 2020 - a year which has tested us in more than one ways. The New Year's Eve is a perfect opportunity to look back and ponder on the learnings. The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us to be more resilient, courageous and patient. Celebrations on New Year's Eve will be limited. A series of restrictions have been suggested by the Centre ahead of New Year 2021 to tone down celebrations in the backdrop of the Covid outbreak and the new super infectious strain that has reached India with people returning from the UK. Many people are opting for a cozy New Year's Eve with just family and close friends. On New Year's Eve, you may like to read and share motivational quotes of personalities you like and respect with friends. Here is a compilation of famous inspirational quotes that encourages one to hope for better times ahead.

New Year's Eve image: It's the perfect time to send New Year wishes, greetings cards, messages of love and hope to friends and family.

New Year's Eve: Motivational Quotes to share

"The best is yet to come" - Frank Sinatra

"It is never too late to be what you might have been" - George Eliot

"Good resolutions are simply cheques that men draw on a bank where they have no account" - Oscar Wilde

"In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year's. Let's make it ours" - Beyonce

"This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change" - Taylor Swift

"For last year's words belong to last year's language. And next year's words await another voice" -TS Eliot

"It is not in the stars to hold our destiny but in ourselves" -William Shakespeare

"The beginning is the most important part of the work" - Plato

"With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts" - Eleanor Roosevelt

"Celebrate endings-for they precede new beginnings" - Jonathan Huie

"Do not wait until the conditions are perfect to begin. Beginning makes the conditions perfect" - Alan Cohen

New Year Eve Image: May you have a delightful year ahead!

Happy New Year 2021!