Explained: Why Was Everyone Eating '12 Grapes' Before Midnight At NYE

Many people celebrate New Year by popping a bottle of champagne or embracing their loved ones to wish them luck and happiness for the year ahead. However, a New Year countdown tradition from Spain has now made its way across the globe, gaining popularity through social media platforms. This Spanish tradition involves eating 12 grapes in the final 60 seconds before midnight. Known as 'Las doce uvas de la suerte' or 'The Twelve Grapes of Luck,' it has found takers in India as well. Food delivery platforms such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart reported grapes as one of the most trending items ordered on New Year's Eve this year.

We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day



And thank you to everyone who explained the tradition in the replies! https://t.co/HOshQuOotK — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 31, 2024

ye rahe aaj ke top 5 trending searches: milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, paneer.



tum log kitna bhi grape grape karlo agle saal tumhara katne hi vala hai — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) December 31, 2024

The trend, which went viral on TikTok and Instagram, shows people sitting under a table just before midnight and eating 12 grapes as the New Year begins. Each grape represents a month of the year, and the custom is believed to help manifest dreams and goals for the months ahead.

What Is '12 Grapes' Tradition?

The '12 Grapes' tradition is believed to help you realise your dreams in the New Year. To follow this custom, you have to eat 12 grapes at the last minute before midnight. As per viral trends, you should do this while sitting under a table. While the tradition gained widespread social media attention in 2024, its origins date back to the 1880s. It is said to have been introduced by Madrid's bourgeoisie, inspired by the French custom of drinking champagne and eating grapes on New Year's Eve. The practice gained further traction in the early 1900s when farmers in Alicante, faced with a surplus grape harvest, popularized it as a way to sell their produce.

The tradition is so deeply ingrained in Spain that supermarkets sell tins of '12 lucky grapes' in the lead-up to the New Year. These grapes come peeled and seeded, making them easy to eat in quick succession.

But what happens if you eat 12 grapes before midnight? As per the tradition, it is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity for the year ahead. The outcome, however, is said to depend on your intention while eating each grape - whether it's finding a life partner, improving health, achieving financial growth, or fulfilling other aspirations.

Happy New Year 2025!