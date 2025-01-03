Marathi Or Bhojpuri Song? Argument Turns New Year Celebrations In Mumbai Deadly

New Year celebrations in Mira Road, situated near Mumbai, turned awry when two groups clashed over playing Marathi or Bhojpuri songs, killing one person.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 3 am on January 1 at a MHADA housing complex. As people were celebrating the New Year, people were dancing to Marathi songs, but another group insisted on playing Bhojpuri songs.

The argument over different choices of music angered some of the people who were inebriated, leading to a verbal dispute. Soon, the fight turned violent with people using bamboo and iron rods to attack each other.

Among them was 23-year-old Raja Periyar, who died due to injuries sustained after being struck with an iron rod, according to Kasimira Police. Meanwhile, another man Vipul Rai was seriously injured. Both were taken to Mumbai's KEM Hospital, where Periyar succumbed to his injuries.

The police have arrested Ashish Jadhav, and his relatives Amit Jadhav, Prakash Jadhav and Pramod Yadav for allegedly assaulting Periyar.

Meanwhile, a Delhi man was beaten up fatally after he complained about loud music being played on New Year's Eve. Dharmender, 40, had a fight with his neighbours about the loud music played during the New Year's Party. The police said when Dharmendra had complained about the music, they beat him to death.