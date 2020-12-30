New Year 2021: Wishes: Greetings Cards, Images, Messages To Share

New Year 2021: Here are New Year wishes, greetings cards, messages and images to share

New Year 2021 is nearly here. It's New Year's Eve on Thursday. It's time to bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021 with hope and happiness. In this New Year, we will need a lot more good luck and have to take great care of ourselves and people around us as the Covid-19 pandemic is not going away any time soon. This New Year Eve will be very different from any other year. Celebrations will largely be at home as many people will chose not to step out amid the crisis. Despite the pandemic, there is no better time to start a fresh, dream big and make New Year resolutions. It's the perfect time to send New Year wishes, greetings cards, messages of love and hope to friends and family.

New Year 2021: Wishes, Greetings Cards, Wallpapers And Messages To Share On WhatsApp And Facebook

New Year 2021 Wishes For Friends:

It's a fresh start. Chase your dreams. Happy New Year!

On this New Year, I wish my best friend lots of joy! I can't wait to meet you! Happy 2021!

2020 has been an extraordinary year and I am so grateful for your wonderful friendship. Thank you. Happy New Year!

Cheers to new beginnings! Wish you a happy and healthy New Year!

What would I have done without you my friend during these tough times. Here's to many more years of friendship! Happy New Year!

Cheers to another year of fantastic friendship! Happy New Year!

