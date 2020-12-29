New Year's Eve In Covid-19 Times: Check Out The Key Guidelines

New Year's Eve In Covid-19 Times: Masks are a must, avoid gatherings say experts

New Year's Eve 2020: Bidding good-bye to 2020 and ringing in New Year 2021, amid the Covid-19 pandemic will need a lot of caution. We can only enjoy the New Year if we are healthy. The centre and state governments have issued guidelines for people and it's best to follow them if we are stepping out of home. The Centre on Monday noted that while there has been a steady decline in the case load in India, there is a need for surveillance, containment and caution after the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK. In a statement, the Home Ministry said, it has issued fresh guidelines that will remain in force till January 31. States and union territories have been asked to keep a strict vigil to prevent rise in Covid cases during the New Year celebrations and the winter months.

New Year's Eve: Key guidelines

Containment zones (depending on cases) continue to be demarcated carefully and rules have to be strictly followed: Home Ministry

States and Union Territories can impose local restrictions like night curfew to check the spread of Covid-19

A maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity, gathering of not more than 200 people have been allowed keeping in mind the size of the space

Based on assessment of the situation, the States may reduce the number of people at gatherings

There is no restriction on the inter-state and intra-state travel and separate permission or e-permit will not be required

The local police and administrative bodies will be responsible for ensuring that rules are strictly followed

Surveillance for Influenza-like infections (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) cases shall be carried out in health facilities, mobile units or in fever clinics

New Year's Eve: Maharashtra Covid-19 guidelines

Night curfew - 11 pm to 6 am - in place up to January 5, 2021

The state government has appealed that the elderly (above 60) and children (below 10) must avoid stepping out of home on New Year's Eve

Religious or cultural gatherings and programmes will not be allowed

New Year's Eve: Karnataka Covid-19 guidelines

No New Year celebrations in public places

Section 144 would be imposed across the city from 6 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1: Bengaluru Police

New Year's Eve: Tamil Nadu Covid-19 guidelines