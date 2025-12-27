Platform Vs Partner: Gig Workers' Strike To Disrupt New Year's Eve Surge

As India gears up for New Year's Eve celebrations, a nationwide strike by gig workers is set to disrupt one of the busiest sales days of the year for food delivery, quick commerce and e-commerce platforms. Delivery workers associated with Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart have announced a protest on December 31, citing deteriorating working conditions, falling wages and unsafe delivery models.

The strike comes at a time when platforms and retailers heavily depend on last-mile delivery to drive year-end revenues.

The Crisis Moment: Why Gig Workers Are Protesting

The protest has been called by the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU). According to the unions, delivery partners, often described as the backbone of India's digital commerce ecosystem, are being pushed to work longer hours for declining earnings, with little safety, dignity and job security.

A major flashpoint is the controversial "10-minute delivery" model, which workers say forces them to speed on congested roads, increasing accident risks and mental stress. Unions are demanding its immediate withdrawal, along with fair pay structures, restrictions on late-night deliveries during winter fog, an end to arbitrary account blocking, robust grievance redressal systems and full social security, including health insurance and accident cover.

While speaking to NDTV, Gig worker Saurabh shared his personal struggle, saying, "We have to take a lot of risks. This 10-minute delivery system should be stopped. My father is no longer alive. I am the only earning member of the family. I take risks every day just to run the household. It's a question of survival."

Another delivery worker, Umesh, with teary eyes, asked, "Who listens to poor people like us?"

"We are scolded from both sides-first by the customer if the delivery is late, then by the boss, and on top of that, we are penalised. We end up suffering more losses than what we earn," said another gig worker, Monu.

Peak Season at Risk: How the Strike Could Hit New Year's Eve Sales

December 31 is among the highest-revenue days for food delivery apps, quick commerce platforms and online retailers. Restaurants, liquor stores, party supply vendors and gifting brands rely heavily on app-based orders during this period.

Disruptions could lead to delayed or cancelled orders, frustrated customers and lost impulse purchases. Quick commerce platforms, built on the promise of speed, are particularly vulnerable, as even short delays can erode customer trust and push consumers toward offline options. Smaller outlets and cloud kitchens that depend almost entirely on delivery platforms could face immediate financial losses.

However, some established businesses may feel less impact. Restaurant owner Kashish Gupta said, "We won't suffer much loss. We are a heritage brand and online platforms contribute less than 10 per cent of our revenue."

Another restaurant owner, Satish Agarwal, said, "I feel for the gig workers. It's very risky for them. They risk their lives, most of them are poor migrant workers."

Beyond Speed: Finding a Sustainable Way Forward

The strike highlights a deeper structural challenge in India's gig economy, balancing consumer convenience with worker welfare. While the government's recent Code on Social Security has formally recognised gig workers and mandated platform contributions, unions argue that it does not address wage insecurity, safety risks and algorithm-driven control.

For platforms, long-term growth may require rethinking hyper-fast delivery models, improving safety standards and ensuring transparent pay and grievance systems. For policymakers, stronger enforcement and sustained dialogue between platforms and worker unions will be critical.

As the New Year approaches, the outcome of this standoff could shape not just holiday sales but the future of gig work in India's rapidly expanding digital economy.