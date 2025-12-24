On New Year's Eve, Bars Open Till 1 AM, Drunk Driving Checks In Telangana

In view of New Year's Eve (December 31), the Telangana government has brought in several provisions to ensure that the celebrations happen smoothly. The government has relaxed liquor sale timings. As per orders issued by the Excise Department, bars, clubs, permitted events, and tourism locations across the state will be allowed to serve liquor till 1 am, provided they have prior permission.

Wine and A-4 liquor shops will be allowed to sell liquor only up to midnight. In the capital city of Hyderabad, Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned that the New Year celebrations should not cross legal limits. Special drunk driving checks will be conducted across Hyderabad from Wednesday until January 1.

On the night of December 31, police will conduct checks at 100 locations in the city, with additional forces deployed.

Police Commissioner Sajjanar said that anyone caught driving under the influence of alcohol will face vehicle seizure, a fine of Rs 10,000, up to six months in jail, and cancellation of their driving licence. Sajjanar advised people to use taxis or have a designated driver.

In Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana, police have made it clear that New Year parties at pubs and hotels must end by 1 am. Strict action will be taken against loud music, drug use, obscene dances, and rash driving. Sound systems violating noise rules will be seized.

For the safety of women, SHE Teams of the police will be deployed at party venues and busy areas.