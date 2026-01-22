New Traffic Rule: 5 Violations In A Year Can Cost You Your Licence

Drivers who have five or more traffic violations against them within a year could face suspension of their driving licence under newly notified amendments to India's motor vehicle rules. According to the notification published on Wednesday, the provision have come into effect from January 1 and applies to violations recorded within a single one-year period. Offences from previous years will not be counted.

The licensing authority must, however, give the licence holder an opportunity to be heard before ordering suspension of the driving licence.

What The New Rule Says

Under the amended rules, any driver found guilty of violating five or more provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act within a year will be deemed ineligible to hold a driving licence. The competent authority will decide the duration for which the license will remain suspended.

Officials say the move is aimed at curbing habitual offenders and improving road safety.

Which Offences Count?

At present, there are 24 notified traffic offences. A licence may be suspended if any five are committed within a year. These include:

Over-speeding

Driving without a helmet or seat belt

Jumping traffic signals

Illegal parking in public places

Overloading

Theft of a vehicle

Violent behaviour with co-passengers

Even a combination of minor violations can trigger action if the count reaches five.

Who Will Take The Call?

The decision to suspend a licence will rest with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or the District Transport Office (DTO). They can decide the duration for which the license will remain suspended.

Earlier, licences were typically suspended in stages - three months, six months, or one year - often after repeated physical challans. Under the new system, e-challans alone can lead to suspension.

Former deputy commissioner Anil Chhikara told NDTV that this leaves little room for repeat offenders. However, he warned that without clear standard operating procedures and robust digital infrastructure, drivers could face unnecessary administrative hurdles.

Toll Dues? Key Vehicle Services Will Be Blocked

In a separate but significant change, the government has tightened rules around unpaid toll charges, linking them to essential vehicle services.

Under the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026, vehicles with pending toll dues will face restrictions until payments are cleared.

What Will Be Blocked?

If toll charges remain unpaid:

No NOC will be issued for inter-state vehicle transfer

Fitness certificates will not be renewed

National permits for commercial vehicles will be denied

The move is aimed at strengthening toll collection on national highways and preventing toll evasion.

New Definition Of "Toll Arrears"

The rules introduce a clearer definition of unpaid user fees. If a vehicle crosses a toll plaza but the electronic system fails to receive payment, the amount will be treated as outstanding toll dues, even if the vehicle has already passed through.