New National Education Policy Gets Mixed Reaction From Opposition Parties

Union Cabinet okayed the new National Education Policy and renamed the HRD Ministry on Wednesday.

The National Education Policy 2020, or the NEP, which was approved by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, has evoked mixed reactions from Opposition parties with many condemning the Central Government's decision to bypass discussion in the Parliament as one that undermines India's democracy. Some political parties have also accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of ignoring the voice of the academia and students' associations have even called for its withdrawal.

Sweeping reforms in the education sector were introduced after 34 years, key reforms including teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue, lowering the stakes of board exams, a single regulator for higher education institutions except for law and medical colleges, and common entrance tests for universities.

"Draft National Education Policy deserves careful read, beyond BJP/anti-BJP lens.Far from a conspiracy to impose Hindi, the Draft is actually a step forward in policy thinking on language and education. Pity no one talking about it," Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav tweeted.

While Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has also called the new education policy "a step in the right direction", he stated that its implementation would remain a challenge. "The goal of 6% of GDP to be spent on education was first articulated in 1948! Every Govt articulates this target and then comes up against its own Finance Ministry. In the last 6 years, ModiGovt expenditure in education has declined in real terms. How will it reach 6%?" he said.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu appreciated the non-imposition of any language on students, and said the policy would allow Indian students to compete with the best. "This is crucial for children to develop critical thinking and literacy skills leading to better academic performance," he said.

DMK's Kanimozhi, however, has called the education policy an RSS agenda and said Tamil Nadu should boycott it. "The National Education Policy 2020 is regressive. It will not improve higher education. Tamil Nadu should strongly oppose it as it runs counter to holistic education, meddles with federal structure aim is to push RSS agenda, denies education to poor and oppressed. Quality of education will take back seat," she said.

The policy's impact on higher education and non-inclusion of suggestions from country's top acdemicians has also been strongly criticized.

"The draft of New Education Policy was put out in the public domain seeking suggestions from all stakeholders, mainly the academia, the teaching community and the students. In addition, many intellectuals had also sent in their observations. None of these have been considered," veteran CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said.

The CPI(M) has demanded a "thorough discussion" in the Parliament before the implementation of the policy.