Explained: Three-Language Formula In National Education Policy

The three-language formula in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has once again become a topic of debate, especially due to Tamil Nadu's opposition. NEP 2020 has replaced the 1986 education policy after years of discussions. However, the policy's emphasis on a three-language system has reignited discussions, particularly regarding concerns over the imposition of Hindi.

What is the Three-Language Formula?

The three-language formula in NEP 2020 recommends that students learn three languages, at least two of which are native to India. This formula applies to both government and private schools, giving states the flexibility to choose languages without any imposition.

Will foreign languages be offered?

In addition to Indian languages and English, students at the secondary level can also learn foreign languages like Korean, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, and others. This will help them learn about different cultures, broaden their global knowledge, and enhance their future prospects.

What NEP says about three-language formula

The NEP proposes an "early implementation of the three-language formula to promote multilingualism" from the school level. The document states that the three-language formula will continue to be implemented "while keeping in mind the Constitutional provisions, aspirations of the people, regions, and the Union, and the need to promote multilingualism as well as promote national unity". However, the NEP also states that there will be greater flexibility in the three-language formula, and no language will be imposed on any state.

"The three languages learned by children will be the choices of states, regions, and of course, the students themselves, so long as at least two of the three languages are native to India. In particular, students who wish to change one or more of the three languages they are studying may do so in Grade 6 or 7, as long as they are able to demonstrate basic proficiency in three languages (including one language of India at the literature level) by the end of secondary school," it adds.

The policy states that from the implementation stage, both the central and state governments will invest heavily in hiring a large number of language teachers in all regional languages across the country. This effort will focus particularly on languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

"States, especially states from different regions of India, may enter into bilateral agreements to hire teachers in large numbers from each other, to satisfy the three-language formula in their respective states, and also to encourage the study of Indian languages across the country," it adds.