New India Correcting Mistakes Of Bygone Decades: PM Modi

In the name of history,"concocted narratives" were taught to infuse inferiority and there is a need to break free from the "narrow views" of the past to move forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today, underlining that new India is correcting the mistakes of the bygone decades by restoring its long-lost legacy.

Speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, PM Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

"On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand, there was communal violence and on the other there was liberalism. On one hand, there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just 'Veer Sahibzaade' who did not budge at all," he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

"Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children with the force of a sword and that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain," he said.

Modi said in the name of history, people were being taught versions that promoted an inferiority complex among them. To move forward in the 'Amrit Kaal' and to take India to the heights of success in the future, "we have to break free from narrow views of the past", he added.

"Any country with such a glorious history must be full of self-confidence and self-respect, however, concocted narratives are taught to infuse inferiority. There is a need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past to move forward," he stressed.

The Prime Minister said the new India is correcting the mistakes of the bygone decades by restoring its long-lost legacy.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, Modi had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'. The day reminds us that age does not matter when it comes to displaying extreme valour and sacrifice.

"Veer Bal Diwas tells us what is India, and what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognise our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation," he said.

Modi said what happened in the wars of Chamkaur and Sirhind can never be forgotten while noting that these incidents occurred only three centuries ago on the soil of this land.

"On one hand there was the mighty Mughal sultanate blinded by religious fanaticism and on the other hand there were our Gurus gleaming in the knowledge and living by the ancient principles of India", the Prime Minister said.

"There were heights of terror and religious fanaticism on one hand and the other, there was the pinnacle of spirituality and kindness to see God in every human being," he said, adding, while the Mughals were backed by an army of millions, the Veer Sahibzades of the Guru had their courage.

"They did not bow down to the Mughals even though they were alone. This is when the Mughals walled them alive. Their bravery has been a source of inspiration for centuries," he said.

Noting that concocted narratives were taught and created a sense of inferiority in the country, Modi said despite this local traditions and society kept these tales of glory alive.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to get free from the narrow interpretation of the past to move forward.

"That is why the country has taken the pledge of removing all traces of slave mentality in the Azadi ka Amrit Kaal. Veer Bal Diwas is like a life force for the Panch Prans", the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of the determination and bravery of Veer Sahibzade and said this establishes the role of the young generation in the destiny of a nation.

Modi said today's young generation is also taking India forward with the same determination and this makes the role of Veer Bal Diwas every December 26 all the more important.

Paying tribute to Sikh Guru Parampara, the Prime Minister said that it is not just a tradition of spirituality and sacrifice but also a source of inspiration for the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The biggest example is the cosmopolitan and inclusive character of Sri Guru Granth Sahib where preachings and commentary of saints from all over India are included.

"The life journey of Guru Gobind Singh Ji also exemplifies this trait," the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the fact that 'Panch Pyare' came from all parts of the country, the Prime Minister exuded pride that one of the original Panch Pyara was from Dwarka, land from where the Prime Minister also hails.

Modi said, 'Rastra Pratham'- country first, was the unshakable resolve of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and corroborated the point by recounting the immense personal sacrifice of his family.

"This tradition of 'nation First' is a huge inspiration for us," Modi stressed.

Recounting innumerable examples of inspiring children like Bharat, Bhakt Prahlad, Nachiketa and Dhruv, Bal Ram, Luv-Kush and Bal Krishna, the Prime Minister said that from ancient times to the modern period brave boys and girls have been a reflection of India's valour.

Adding that any country is identified by its principles, the Prime Minister highlighted that when the core values of a nation go through a transformation, the future of the nation changes with time.

He emphasised that the values of a nation can be preserved only when the present generations have clarity about the history of the land.

"The youth always seek a role model to learn and find inspiration. That's the reason we believe in the ideals of Lord Ram, find inspiration from Gautam Buddha and Lord Mahavir, and attempt to live through the sayings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, while also studying the ways of Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Veer Shivaji", the Prime Minister remarked.

Highlighting the culture and traditions of India that believes in religion and spirituality, Modi said that the ancestors of our land gave shape to an Indian culture that associates with festivals and beliefs.

He said, "we need to make that consciousness eternal, and that is why the country is trying to revive the glory of the history of the freedom struggle during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

Work is going on to take the contribution of brave men and women and the tribal community to every person, he said and expressed happiness about the huge participation from every part of the country in the competitions and events organised for Veer Bal Diwas.

He reiterated the need to take the message of the life of Veer Sahibzadas to the world with full determination.

Guru Gobind Singh had four sons -- Chaar Sahibzades-- who sacrificed their lives for their faith. Two of his elder sons died in the battle of Chamkaur Sahib.

At the event, Modi also listened to 'Shabad Kirtan' recited by about 300 'Baal Kirtanis'.

