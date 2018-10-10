7 Dead, 30 Injured After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli: Updates

Raebareli:
7 people died and 30 are injured after 6 coaches of the New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli today morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot and are helping with the rescue, news agency ANI reported.
Here are the updates of the derailment in UP:
CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the family of the victims and Rs 50,000 compensation for those with serious injuries.
All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesman said.
A team of doctors in an Accident Relief Medical Van has been rushed to the site in Lucknow and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.
Emergency helpline no. set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-BSNL-05412-254145
Railway-027-73677. Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station -
BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway Phone No.- 025-83288
Chairman of the Railway Board Ashwani Lohani would be visiting the accident site, reported news agency IANS.
Anand Kumar, ADG, law and order of UP say around 30 people have been injured seriously and they have been taken to a local hospitals, and some have been taken to Varanasi hospitals.
