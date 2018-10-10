7 Dead, 30 Injured After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli: Updates

NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot and are helping with the rescue.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 10, 2018 09:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
7 Dead, 30 Injured After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli: Updates

Many people are injured in the derailment

Raebareli: 

7 people died and 30 are injured after 6 coaches of the New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli today morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot and are helping with the rescue, news agency ANI reported.

Here are the updates of the derailment in UP:


Oct 10, 2018
09:15 (IST)
CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia to the family of the victims and Rs 50,000 compensation for those with serious injuries.
Oct 10, 2018
09:10 (IST)
The rescue operations are almost about to be over.
Oct 10, 2018
09:06 (IST)
All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Oct 10, 2018
09:05 (IST)
The train was heading to New Delhi from Malda in West Bengal.
Oct 10, 2018
08:52 (IST)
A rescue train has also reached the spot.
Oct 10, 2018
08:49 (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesman said.
Oct 10, 2018
08:48 (IST)
All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise.

Oct 10, 2018
08:48 (IST)
A team of doctors in an Accident Relief Medical Van has been rushed to the site in Lucknow and emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.
Oct 10, 2018
08:46 (IST)
Emergency helpline no. set up at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction-BSNL-05412-254145
Railway-027-73677. Emergency helpline numbers set up at Patna Station -
BSNL-0612-2202290, 0612-2202291, 0612-220229, Railway Phone No.- 025-83288
Oct 10, 2018
08:44 (IST)
Chairman of the Railway Board Ashwani Lohani would be visiting the accident site, reported news agency IANS.
Oct 10, 2018
08:17 (IST)
Here are some visuals of the accident spot from UP:


Oct 10, 2018
08:14 (IST)
According to the ADG, the coaches derailed around 6.05 am this morning.
Oct 10, 2018
08:07 (IST)
Anand Kumar, ADG, law and order of UP say around 30 people have been injured seriously and they have been taken to a local hospitals, and some have been taken to Varanasi hospitals.
Oct 10, 2018
08:05 (IST)
Several passengers are feared trapped in the derailment.
No more content
Comments

Trending

New Farakka Express derailedRaebareli train derailUP train derailment

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Hyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsTrain StatusPNR StatusPrice Comparison

................................ Advertisement ................................