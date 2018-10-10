7 Dead, 30 Injured After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli: Updates

Many people are injured in the derailment

7 people died and 30 are injured after 6 coaches of the New Farakka Express train derailed 50 m from Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli today morning. NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi have reached the spot and are helping with the rescue, news agency ANI reported.

Here are the updates of the derailment in UP: