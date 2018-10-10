5 Dead, Several Injured After Train Derails In Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli

Five people have died and several people have been injured after a train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli this morning, according to news agency ANI.

The accident took place near the Harchandpur railway station in Raebareli.

Rescue teams are at the site of accident. The injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals.

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on way to accident site, according to news agency PTI, quoting sources.

Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has directed officials and health authorities to provide all possible relief and rescue efforts.