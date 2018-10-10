PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Train Derailment In UP's Raebareli

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

All India | | Updated: October 10, 2018 13:46 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Train Derailment In UP's Raebareli

Seven people were killed as eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in New Farakka Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh.

At least seven people were killed and nine others seriously injured as eight coaches and the engine of the train derailed near Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh this morning, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Anand Kumar, said.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a rail accident in Raebareli. Condolences to the bereaved families and I pray that the injured recover quickly," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting PM Modi.

He said the UP government, railways and the National Disaster Response Force were ensuring all possible assistance at the site of the accident.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Narendra ModiRaebareli Train DerailmentRaebareli Train Accident

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale deal Nikki HaleyHyundai SantroElection DatesHOP LiveNews in BanglaLive TVTamil NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusKailash GahlotVirat Kohli

................................ Advertisement ................................