New Congress Maharashtra Chief Meets Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra goes to polls later this year.

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat on Monday met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at their home in New Delhi.

Mr Thorat was on Saturday appointed the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president, replacing Ashok Chavan, who had resigned earlier this month.

Maharashtra goes to polls later this year.

Mr Thorat, 66, a farmers' leader from Maharashtra, has worked in the cooperative movement in the state and is a former minister.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.