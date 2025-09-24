New BAPS Temple Revives Nagara-Style Architecture, Made With Jodhpur Sandstone

The BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was inaugurated on Thursday. The temple is envisioned as a sanctuary of devotion, peace, and cultural pride.

The Mandir is dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan (1781-1830 CE), founder of the Swaminarayan Sampradaya, who taught about moral living and social upliftment.

Its creation is inspired by Pramukh Swami Maharaj, whose vision led to the establishment of over 1,200 temples, cultural centres, schools, and humanitarian initiatives worldwide. The project was realised under the guidance of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the current spiritual successor.

Temple Features

Sacred Worship Hall: A place of inner peace and divine darshan.

Nilkanth Abhishek Mandapam: Houses a five-metal idol of Bhagwan Swaminarayan as Nilkanth Varni.

Assembly Hall: A spacious auditorium for discourses, devotional music, and satsang gatherings.

Gardens and Children's Park: Landscaped gardens with plans for a children's park.

Architectural Features

This BAPS temple is made entirely of Jodhpur sandstone.

Constructed using an interlocking stone system without cement or mortar.

Revival of Nagara-style architecture with modern innovation.

Temple Complex spans 42 bighas, with 10 bighas of gardens, 500 trees, and 5,500 plants.

Main temple measures 191 ft, 181 ft, and 111 ft, featuring five shikhars, one grand dome, and 14 smaller domes.

Over 500 skilled artisans contributed over seven years to create this temple. They received housing, healthcare, and cultural support.

The Mandir incorporates natural cooling through stone lattice walls and integrates expansive gardens.

About BAPS

Founded in 1907 by Shastriji Maharaj, BAPS (Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) is a global socio-spiritual Hindu organisation with over 5,000 centres worldwide.

The Jodhpur Mandir joins the lineage of internationally renowned BAPS temples, including Akshardham in Delhi and Gandhinagar, and BAPS centres in London and Abu Dhabi.