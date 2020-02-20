New 4-Foot Wall To Hide Slums From President Trump's View In Ahmedabad

US President Donald Trump will come to India on a two-day visit next week

As President Donald Trump's motorcade makes its way from the airport in Ahmedabad next week anticipating millions of cheering people waiting to greet him at a sprawling cricket stadium, there'll be a few thousand locals hidden from view.

The city's municipal corporation has built a four-foot-high wall to hide a stretch of slums on the American leader's route. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to inaugurate and share the stage at Ahmedabad's Motera cricket stadium at a public reception being touted as "Namaste Trump" on Feb. 24.

Slum dwellers are accusing the government of building a wall to "hide poor people" ahead of Trump's visit.

Trump told reporters on Tuesday he expects some seven million people at the stadium and lining the streets to greet him at the start of his two-day trip. According to census data, which is nearly a decade old, the city's population was 5.5 million though more recent estimates put it at over seven million.

The event follows PM Modi's trip to the U.S. in September where he walked hand-in-hand with the U.S. president at a rock-concert like affair at a Houston football stadium. The "Howdy Modi" extravaganza was seen as an endorsement of Trump in front of more than 50,000 Indian Americans -- an influential voter base.

The wall in Ahmedabad, the largest city in PM Modi's home state of Gujarat, has been the subject of some ridicule in the Indian press and on social media. The municipal corporation, however, said on Wednesday the decision to build the wall was taken well ahead of Trump's visit.

"The decision to build a four-feet wall was taken two months ago to prevent encroachments on the footpath and road," Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said on Twitter.

Truth has a way of coming out



The decision to build a 4 feet wall was taken 2 months ago to prevent encroachments on footpath & road.



I had personally visited the slum & offered houses to the residents @AmdavadAMC is constructing about 1 lakh affordable homes for poor people https://t.co/t0QsQEOilp — Vijay Nehra (@vnehra) February 19, 2020

On Sunday, Mr Nehra tweeted that more than 100,000 people had already registered for the 22 kilometer (13.6 mile) roadshow by the two leaders that's being called the "#theBiggestRoadShowEver."

The Motera stadium can seat some 100,000 and is said to be the world's largest cricket stadium.

The extravaganza comes during an election year for Trump and as Modi grapples with a sputtering economy and growing social unrest against his government's aggressive push for new policies seen by many as discriminating against Muslims.