Netaji's Grandnephew Joins Trinamool Ahead of Bengal Polls

Chandra Bose, grandnephew of Subhas Chandra Bose and a former BJP leader, joined the Trinamool Congress on Sunday, days ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections.

Bose joined the ruling party in the presence of state minister Bratya Basu and TMC MP Kirti Azad, and alleged that the BJP indulges in “divisive politics” and does not follow the legendary freedom fighter's ideals.

“It is not possible to follow Netaji's ideals while being in the BJP,” Chandra Bose asserted.

“Today, we are seeing that the BJP indulges in divisive politics and spreads communal hatred. We must now fight to save India and resist divisive politics,” he said soon afte joining the TMC.

Chandra Bose had joined the BJP in 2016 and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls that year from Bhabanipur against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He later contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Kolkata Dakshin, but tasted defeat again.

His differences with the BJP leadership had widened over time, and in September 2023, he announced his resignation from the party.

After quitting the saffron party, Chandra Bose had on multiple occasions praised Banerjee for her stand on several issues.

On March 27, he had described his decision to join the BJP as a “historic blunder”, in a social media post.

“If the objective of any party is to create division among voters to win elections, I cannot accept that,” he had written.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in two phases - on April 23and April 29. Votes will be counted on May 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)