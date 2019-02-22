Netaji's Family Demand Probe On Those Saying He Was 'Gumnami Baba'

Chandra Kumar Bose has asked for Intelligence Bureau files on Gumnami Baba to be released

Accusing a Delhi-based non-profit organization, Mission Netaji, of running a "sinister campaign" to taint Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's image by claiming that the leader lived in Uttar Pradesh as a hermit named Gumnami Baba, the members of Netaji's family on Thursday urged the centre to release all Intelligence Bureau (IB) files on him.

Claiming that it was a "criminal offence" to term Gumnami Baba as Netaji in disguise without any documentary or photographic evidence of the same, BJP leader and Netaji's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose said the central government must start an inquiry to find out who are supporting such false campaigns against the freedom fighter.

"I am sorry to say that Mission Netaji has not just betrayed the Bose family but the entire nation and the honourable Prime Minister. Because without any documentary or photographic evidence, one cannot arrive at the conclusion that Gumnami Baba of Uttar Pradesh's Faizabad was Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in disguise," Chandra Kumar Bose told reporters.

"We demand that the government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government release the Intelligence Bureau files that might be there on Gumnami Baba before the Lok Sabha elections. That would reveal the identity of this anonymous person. I am sure that the Prime Minister would positively respond to this," he said.

Chandra accused Anuj Dhar and Chandrachur Ghose, the founder-trustee members of Mission Netaji, of betraying the nation by spreading falsehood in their yet to be released book in which they have allegedly described the mysterious sant as Netaji.

He also criticised director Srijit Mukherjee, who is making a film titled 'Gumnami,' for allegedly claiming in an interview that his upcoming movie will portray Netaji as the "penniless recluse."