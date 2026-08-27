Ex-Minister Mukul Roy's Son Missing In Nepal, Out Of Contact Since Tuesday

Former Trinamool Congress MLA Subhranshu Roy is among those reported missing after flash floods struck parts of Nepal near the border with Tibet, leaving hundreds of people unaccounted for.

His wife Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy, who lives in North 24 Parganas district, said she has had no contact with her husband since the night of August 25.

Roy is a former Trinamool MLA from Bijpur and the son of former Railway Minister Mukul Roy. He had travelled to Nepal on August 21 as part of a tour arranged through a travel agency and was travelling alone.

His wife said she last spoke to him on the night of August 25. There has been no communication since.

A 32-member group from Kolkata travelling towards Mount Kailash and Mansarovar is also among those who have gone missing.

The group consists of 30 tourists and two tour managers. It left Kolkata on August 21 and reached Nepal the following day. On Wednesday morning, the group reached Rasuwagadhi, near the Nepal-Tibet border, where its members were at an immigration office around 8:30 am.

The floods have devastated settlements in central Nepal, destroying bridges and damaging infrastructure, including hydropower facilities.

Around 270 people have been reported dead, while more than 750 remain missing, including 288 Indians.

Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal said that an earthquake struck the Tibet region at 8:37 am on Wednesday, with reports of flash flooding emerging three minutes later.

According to Nepalese officials, the tremor may have triggered a glacial outburst that caused the sudden flooding.

With roads and bridges damaged and communications disrupted, rescue teams have faced major difficulties reaching some of the worst-hit locations.