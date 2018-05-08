CBSE Arrests 3 For Allegedly Helping NEET Candidates The CBSE alleged that the trio conspired with "unknown candidates" to get them seats in medical colleges

Share EMAIL PRINT Around 13 lakh students had taken the NEET test on Sunday. (Representational) New Delhi: The CBI has arrested three persons for allegedly trying to secure seats for their candidates in medical colleges using unscrupulous means in the the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) held on May 6.



Based on a complaint of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CBI arrested Mohit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh's Khurja district, Manoj Kumar Sikka of Ludhiana, Punjab, and Ashwani Tomar of Akruti Education, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi.



The CBSE alleged the trio conspired with "unknown candidates" to get them seats in medical colleges using "illegal, unfair and unscrupulous means" in NEET-UG, "thereby depriving the deserving ones".



"Searches were conducted on the residential and official premises of the accused in Delhi, Khurja and Ludhiana, leading to recovery of incriminating documents including original educational certificates, admit cards of NEET exam, blank cheques, rubber stamps of educational institutions, etc.," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.



Around 13 lakh students had taken the test conducted at 2,255 centres in 136 cities across the country on Sunday.



The CBSE had put in place strict measures, including dress codes, to prevent cheating in the examination.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The CBI has arrested three persons for allegedly trying to secure seats for their candidates in medical colleges using unscrupulous means in the the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) held on May 6.Based on a complaint of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the CBI arrested Mohit Kumar of Uttar Pradesh's Khurja district, Manoj Kumar Sikka of Ludhiana, Punjab, and Ashwani Tomar of Akruti Education, West Patel Nagar, New Delhi.The CBSE alleged the trio conspired with "unknown candidates" to get them seats in medical colleges using "illegal, unfair and unscrupulous means" in NEET-UG, "thereby depriving the deserving ones"."Searches were conducted on the residential and official premises of the accused in Delhi, Khurja and Ludhiana, leading to recovery of incriminating documents including original educational certificates, admit cards of NEET exam, blank cheques, rubber stamps of educational institutions, etc.," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said here.Around 13 lakh students had taken the test conducted at 2,255 centres in 136 cities across the country on Sunday. The CBSE had put in place strict measures, including dress codes, to prevent cheating in the examination. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter