BJP-Ruled States 'Epicentre Of Paper Leak': Rahul Gandhi On NEET

The mega controversy over the medical entrance exam NEET has snowballed into a massive political row, with the newly rejuvenated Opposition targetting the government alleging inaction. Today, Congress's Rahul Gandhi joined in, questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence and contending that BJP-ruled states have become the "epicentre of paper leak".

In a Hindi post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi, as usual, is maintaining silence on the tampering with the future of more than 24 lakh students in the NEET examination".

His message ended with the promise of a cohesive Opposition taking up then issues that affect the people.

"While fulfilling the responsibility of the opposition, we are committed to formulate such tough policies by strongly raising the voice of the youth from the streets to the Parliament and putting pressure on the government," the message read.

NEET परीक्षा में 24 लाख से अधिक छात्रों के भविष्य के साथ हुए खिलवाड़ पर भी नरेंद्र मोदी हमेशा की तरह मौन धारण किए हुए हैं।



बिहार, गुजरात और हरियाणा में हुई गिरफ्तारियों से साफ है कि परीक्षा में योजनाबद्ध तरीके से संगठित भ्रष्टाचार हुआ है और ये भाजपा शासित राज्य पेपर लीक का… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2024

The DMK is already up in arms against NEET. Today, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party joined the students on their protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in a show of solidarity. The party has said it would flag the issue in parliament

With the Opposition mounting an all-out attack on the government over this, it was the turn of Jitan Ram Manjhi, the minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, to take up cudgels on behalf of the government.

"This is not about BJP versus Congress and Opposition alliance. It is true that NEET paper has been leaked. Similar things happened in Bihar also. But complaints have been registered and investigations are on... The government is determined to eradicate such things," he said.

The row over NEET has been on since June 4 -- the day results of the Lok Sabha election was declared -- as allegations surfaced of multiple cases of unprecedented perfect scores and other irregularities, including extra grace marks. The students have been demanding the exam be rescheduled for everyone and not the 1500-odd students who received grace marks.