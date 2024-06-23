NEET-PG Exam Postponement 'Failure' Of Centre: Sharad Pawar's Party

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) has claimed that postponement of the NEET-PG entrance exam is a "failure" of the Centre and accused the government of playing with the lives of aspirants.

The opposition party also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the "mess and malpractices" in the examination process.

"Due to the inability to do their job, the government is playing with the lives and future of children," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto claimed in a statement on Saturday.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled for Sunday, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

It is the fourth entrance exam to be impacted in recent days.

Reacting to the shunting out of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET, Crasto said Pradhan cannot absolve himself from the failure in doing his duty.

"He should also step down as minister and accept accountability for all the mess and malpractices in the examination process in our country," Crasto said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)