Tamil Nadu Student Preparing For NEET Dies By Suicide, EPS Slams MK Stalin

A girl student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) allegedly died by suicide due to fear of exam in Kilambakkam, here, on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Dharshini, who was preparing for the NEET exam scheduled for May 4.

The student had been preparing for the NEET exam since 2021.

The Kilambakkam Police are investigating the incident.

நீட் தேர்வு அச்சத்தால் சென்னையில் தர்ஷினி என்ற மாணவி தன் இன்னுயிரை மாய்த்துக்கொண்டதாக வரும் செய்தி அதிர்ச்சியளிக்கிறது.



நீட் என்ற தேர்வை நாட்டிற்கே அறிமுகப்படுத்தி, கூட்டணி கட்சியுடன் சேர்ந்து அதனை உச்சநீதிமன்றம் வரை சென்று வாதாடி, தமிழ்நாடு மாணவர்களின் மருத்துவக் கனவை சிதைத்திட… — Edappadi K Palaniswami-SayYEStoWomenSafety&AIADMK (@EPSTamilNadu) March 29, 2025

On March 1, a 19-year-old student from Tindivanam in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district allegedly died by suicide due to fear of underperforming in the NEET.

The student, identified as Indhu from Thadapuram village near Tindivanam, was found hanging at her home while she was alone. Indhu had completed her 12th grade at a government higher secondary school in her village with good marks.

She had also undergone coaching at a private institute in Puducherry and had appeared for the exam last year, scoring 350 marks, but did not clear it.

Determined to succeed this year, she had been preparing for the exam again and had recently obtained her OBC certificate, which she submitted along with her application.

While her parents and brother were away working in the fields, Indhu took her own life. When they returned in the evening, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

The family immediately alerted the Velimedu Pettai police station, and officers arrived at the scene around 11 p.m.

The police took possession of the body and sent it to Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

This tragedy follows a similar case in October 2024, when another 19-year-old student, S. Punitha from Keelmugam village in Edappadi taluk, Salem district, died by suicide after failing to secure a medical seat despite two years of NEET coaching.

Punitha had also attended counseling for paramedical courses but was unable to obtain a seat under the government quota, leading to her distress.

The Tamil Nadu government has long opposed NEET, arguing that the exam is unfair to economically disadvantaged and Tamil-medium students.

In June 2024, the state's Legislative Assembly passed a unanimous resolution against NEET, following controversies over leaked NEET-UG 2024 question papers and the postponement of NEET-PG 2024.

The ruling DMK and its allies have consistently demanded an exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

