Caller Demands Rs 30,000 For Alleged NEET Paper. Cops Probe Claim

The Ajmer police is probing claims of a paper leak and alleged fraud as tens of lakhs of aspiring doctors appear for a fresh round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). At the centre of the probe is a video call on which an unidentified man claimed to have the NEET paper and demanded Rs 30,000 for it.

Krishna Singh Thakur, student union president at DAV College, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that students were being extorted by displaying the alleged paper on a video call.

Thakur claimed he was informed about it by a college fresher, and he dialled that number himself to verify her claim.

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"The NEET exam is tomorrow. The students are being misled and extorted...I was shown a paper and told to pay Rs 30,000 for it. I have submitted the recording," he said, adding that the caller also allegedly sent him a QR code to make the transfer.

Thakur claimed that several students have already fallen prey to such fraud and appealed to the aspirants to focus on their exam preparation rather than such claims. He said he had met Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Jangid to apprise him of the incident and handed over the digital evidence, including the QR code and the caller's number.

Based on his complaint, a probe has been launched.

The police are trying to track the location of the mobile number and the bank account linked to the QR code, and most importantly, to find out the authenticity of the alleged question paper that was displayed during the video call.

Ajmer SP Usha Yadav has urged aspirants not to fall into traps set up by fraudsters. "This case regarding the sale of exam papers via video call has come to our notice, and the police are conducting a thorough probe. The cyber fraudsters become active during exam time and attempt to prey on candidates," she said.

The police are also investigating whether this is part of a larger paper-leak racket or merely a new strategy to defraud students.

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At least 22 lakh aspirants are taking the NEET-UG re-test today amid strict security and close surveillance, after the examination held on May 3 was invalidated following allegations of paper leak.

The re-examination would also be a challenge for the National Testing Agency, which has pulled out all stops to rebuild trust after the paper leak marred the previous attempt.

As a preventive measure, the papers were airlifted by the Indian Air Force this time. Senior Education Ministry officials have been deployed across the country to coordinate related activities.

The examination is being held across 95,000 examination rooms in 5,440 centres in 551 Indian cities and 14 centres abroad under the close surveillance of over a lakh security cameras.