Nearly 2.5 Crore Cash Seized From Jharkhand Engineer's Residence During Raid

Raids were carried out in the residence of junior engineer after he was arrested on Thursday. (FILE)

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has seized Rs 2.44 crore in cash from the residence of a junior engineer of the Rural Development department in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a senior Anti-Corruption Bureau official said here on Saturday.

Raids were carried out in the residence of junior engineer, Suresh Prasad Verma, after he was arrested on Thursday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor for clearing his outstanding bills, Anti-Corruption Bureau Deputy Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Singh said.

The contractor had lodged the complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, following which the bureau sleuths laid a trap to catch the engineer red-handed, the official said.

After the interrogation of the engineer, an Anti-Corruption Bureau team conducted search operation in the house of the accused and seized Rs 2.44 crore in cash, 100 gm of gold and land documents, the official added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.