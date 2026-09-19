NDTV Special | "Stay Calm, Don't Stop": Women Bikers On Road Rage And Confrontations

A road-rage incident in Gurugram has sparked a wider conversation among women bikers about safety and how riders should respond when confronted by aggressive motorists. Earlier this week, Sia, a Gurugram-based biker, alleged that a car followed her before brushing her motorcycle and speeding away. The incident was captured on her bike-mounted camera.

Days after the incident, Sia's fellow bikers Devi Banerjee, Zia D Thakur and Jasvinder Kaur have shared their experiences with NDTV and offered advice on dealing with such confrontations.

What Should Riders Do During A Road Confrontation?

Devi Banerjee advised riders to remain composed, move the motorcycle to the side, and confront the situation instead of running away. Devi also said that riders who feel scared can use their mobile phones for help instead of simply fleeing the situation.

Stay Calm And Look Around You

Biker Zia D Thakur stressed that riders should first assess their surroundings before deciding whether to stop. She said stopping may not always be safe, particularly if a rider is alone or faced with several people. She advised riders against stopping in isolated areas and urged them to remain alert to who is around them.

Zia also emphasised the importance of wearing appropriate riding gear and prioritising personal safety. "Stay calm, keep the bike to the side, but also see who is next to you. You are going to a deserted place, I will never suggest you to stop there," she said.

Jasvinder Kaur On Women's Safety

Jasvinder Kaur spoke about the challenges women riders face on the road, saying incidents involving aggression and intimidation can often stem from what she described as “male ego”.

She argued that stricter enforcement of the law could act as a deterrent and said attitudes around gender and aggression also need to change at the family level.

“If the law is strict, then the male ego and all these things that are going on, a lot of crime is going on, all of this can be stopped. It can be stopped in a second. Why isn't it happening? Because the law is not strict. It's not about even bikes. Even if you are riding normally, you are not safe. This male ego is the biggest crime. This male ego, you can correct it. It starts from home,” she added.

Kaur also shared her own experience, saying she was the victim of an alleged attempted murder in 2019 after rejecting a man she had met for marriage. She said the man stabbed her multiple times and that the case is still pending.

'I Want My Daughter To Ride A Bike'

Biker and mother Sushma Khanduja also spoke about the concerns she has for women riders. During the conversation, she appeared alongside her daughter Riddhi, who said she wanted to ride a bike because she wanted to be like her mother.

Khanduja said incidents involving aggressive motorists can make parents worry about their children's safety. At the same time, she said she wants her daughter to become independent rather than give up riding because of such incidents.

She also recalled a friend who suffered serious injuries in multiple accidents and said she was relieved to see Sia safe after the Gurugram incident.

Women Bikers Recall Experiences Of Harassment

Zia and Kaur also spoke about harassment they had experienced or witnessed while growing up. Zia recalled incidents of women being followed, teased or having their belongings pulled by people on the road.

She said such behaviour is not limited to people riding two-wheelers and can happen even when women are simply walking on the street.

Kaur recalled experiencing harassment from an early age, including inappropriate physical contact and offensive comments from men in her neighbourhood. Both riders said that while women may become more confident with age, safety concerns remain a reality.

What Happened To Sia In Gurugram?

Sia, who runs the Instagram page 'rebelwheels_sia_', had shared a video showing the incident on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

According to her account, she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 with members of her biking group when a car allegedly started following her. She said the occupants behaved aggressively and asked her to stop, while she tried to maintain distance and continue riding.

Sia alleged that the car eventually tried to cut in front of her motorcycle, resulting in a collision. She was thrown from the bike, while the motorcycle was dragged several metres before the car allegedly drove away.