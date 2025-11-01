"1 Crore Jobs + <i>Rozgaar</i>": BJP's Manoj Tiwari Explains NDA's Manifesto Promise

Bhojpuri star and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari agreed that unemployment is still an issue in Bihar despite the NDA holding power for 20 years, as he explained the NDA's massive employment promise if it wins the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

"We have promised a crore jobs plus employment," Tiwari said at NDTV Bihar Power Play this morning. On being pointed out that such a move would cost Rs 2-3 lakh crore, he said the employment promise covers current vacancies too. "This includes current vacancies. NDA has filled many vacancies, but some are still vacant, and efforts are being made to fill them."

When told that such vacancies raise questions on the NDA regime itself since it has been in power in Bihar for 20 years, he explained that employment generation is an active process and that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked towards improving the state's finances.

"The state benefits only when the revenue rises. We first had to fix the treasury's health. Nitish ji and Modi ji did that. Our expenditure will cross the budget by Rs 2 lakh crore. But those talking nonsense must be questioned," said Tiwari.

The state has already generated large-scale employment, he added, suggesting that reverse migration has started and Biharis are now returning to work in their own state.

"Very few Biharis now work in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. They are now working in Bihar. A reverse migration has begun. Not all have returned, but this is happening. We're investing in Bihar. We are building food processing units here," said Tiwari, adding that the state's per capita income has increased threefold since 2005.

He also praised Chief Minister Kumar for taking Bihar on the path of progress and endorsed him as the NDA's chief ministerial face.

Despite being an MP from North East Delhi since 2014, Tiwari is a quintessential figure in Bihar politics, wielding considerable influence among his Bhojpuri fans. A singer and actor in the Bhojpuri industry, his iconic songs include 'Jiya Ho Bihar Ke Lala'.