NDTV Fact Check: Pakistan Tries To Sell Op Sindoor AI Slop Against India

Pakistan has created some AI videos and animations that look straight out of amateur, low-budget productions from the 80s to make outlandish claims on India's Operation Sindoor.

Among the landfill of fiction that the nation, which uses cross-border terror as a part of state policy, has created include the fake claim that it managed to attack 32 airbases in India.

NDTV's Vishnu Som, who has written a deeply researched book on Operation Sindoor, demolishes Pakistan's claims and takes them apart one by one.

The runway at Rahim Yar Khan air base was damaged in Indian strikes

On the number of airbases attacked as claimed by Pakistan, the fact was there was minimal damage at only four airbases and not 32. India has accepted that. This number of course is not even remotely close to the Pakistani fiction of 32.

Pakistan claimed that it managed to jam Indian military satellites. There is no evidence of this. It also made tall claims about hacking into India's power grid to disrupt Indian operations, but no such thing happened. On the contrary power supply remained unaffected during this entire period.

Pakistan claimed to have shot down eight Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. Sometimes they put the number anywhere between 1 and 30. The truth is that the IAF has accepted that a loss happened but it never specified the number. So, that eight is also a figment of Pakistan's imagination.

Another ridiculous fiction created by Pakistan was the claim that it destroyed two surface-to-air missile systems of the S-400 class. However, independent research work for the book on Operation Sindoor can confirm that no S-400 unit was destroyed or disabled.

Pakistan has claimed it disrupted fuel supplies in India.

"This is the first time I have heard of that. There has been no disruption. We all led a fairly normal life. We were tense certainly during those days but the rest of these claims by Pakistan are delusional," Vishnu Som, who wrote 'The Sky Warriors: Operation Sindoor Unveiled', said.