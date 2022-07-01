NDTV Exclusive - "Father Would've Been Alive If...": Udaipur Tailor's Son

Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash said a government job would ease his burden and help him greatly.

Murdered Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal's son Yash today said his father would still be alive had the state administration provided him proper security when he was receiving threats. Demanding death by hanging for the killers "as soon as possible", he said tensions are unlikely to dissipate until the two killers are hanged.

Speaking to NDTV, he said the accused shouldn't be given food on the taxpayer's money after their gruesome crime. "They are extremely cruel people who don't deserve to live," he said.

On whether religious extremism was the cause for his father's killing, he said it does seem like it's on the rise. On the social media post in support of now suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who made objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad, he said none of the family members was aware of it and even Kanhaiya Lal never mentioned it himself.

Yash is the eldest son and will now shoulder the responsibility of the household. He said a government job would ease his burden and help him greatly.

Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two cleaver-wielding men who filmed the grisly killing and later gloated about it in a video. He was at his shop in the city's busy Dhan Mandi market when the attackers Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari walked in posing as customers before attacking him.

The post-mortem report revealed there were 26 stab wounds on the body of the 46-year-old tailor who a former IPS officer said was a victim of an "ISIS-type execution". However, it is not clear whether all the injuries were caused by the cleaver, police sources told news agency PTI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with the state's top officials and Congress MLAs had yesterday visited the family at their home in Udaipur and handed over a cheque of Rs 51 lakh as compensation.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Mr Gehlot said he would speak to Home Minister Amit Shah as well and request that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) complete its probe in the case within a month. This is a heinous murder that has shaken not just the state but the entire country, he said and went on to commend the state police for swiftly arresting the accused and finding out their international links.

As outrage spiralled over Kanhaiya Lal's murder, stone-throwing erupted briefly yesterday during a protest march by hundreds in Udaipur. The riot police moved in to control the crowds.

The murder made national headlines and triggered tension in Udaipur. A terror investigation has also been ordered by the Centre after investigations revealed the killers' links with a Pakistan-based terror group.