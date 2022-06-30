Murdered Udaipur Tailor Kanhaiya Lal's Body Had 26 Injury Marks: Sources

However, it is not clear whether all the injuries were caused by the cleaver, police sources said.

There were 26 injury marks on the body of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor who was murdered in his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday by two cleaver-wielding men who filmed the grisly killing and later gloated about it in a video.

There were 26 stab wounds on the body of the 46-year-old tailor who a former IPS officer said was a victim of an "ISIS-type execution". A post-mortem was conducted on Wednesday morning.

However, it is not clear whether all the injuries were caused by the cleaver, police sources told news agency PTI.

"Multiple injuries were there on the body. They were on the neck, head, hand, back and chest," the sources said.

Kanhaiya Lal was at his shop in the city's busy Dhan Mandi market when the attackers Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari walked in posing as customers before attacking him.

One of the men struck him with a cleaver as the other man filmed the murder on his mobile phone. The killers tried to behead him but couldn't, the police said. The neck was slit but the head was not severed.

The murder made national headlines and triggered tension in Rajasthan's Udaipur. A terror investigation has also been ordered by the Centre after investigations revealed the killers' links with a Pakistan-based terror group.

Protests broke out yesterday over the killing, after which the state government ordered a curfew in parts of Rajasthan and shut down the internet and large gatherings for a month.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said that the gruesome murder has surpassed all limits of humanity and that the killers, through fast-track court, should be given such a punishment that will set an example for the entire country.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people of Rajasthan to help maintain law and order in the state. He also urged religious leaders, representatives of the people, and social activists to appeal to people to ensure peace in society.