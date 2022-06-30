Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Appeals For Peace; Anti-Terror Agency Takes Over Probe

Jaipur:
Tailor Kanhaiya Lal, whose grisly murder on camera by two men triggered tension in Rajasthan's Udaipur and a terror investigation, had complained to the police about threats from his neighbours over a social media post. Kanhaiya Lal was killed in his shop by two men, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, who filmed the crime and bragged about it in a video, also threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two were arrested when they were trying to escape on a bike, their faces covered by helmets.
Follow live updates on terror probe into Udaipur tailor's murder case:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Appeals For Peace
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people of Rajasthan to help maintain law and order in the state. His comments came after tension gripped the state over the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, by two men in Udaipur. The Chief Minister also urged religious leaders, the representatives of people and social activists to appeal to people to ensure peace in the society.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the people of Rajasthan to help maintain law and order in the state. His comments came after tension gripped the state over the murder of a tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, by two men in Udaipur. The Chief Minister also urged religious leaders, the representatives of people and social activists to appeal to people to ensure peace in the society.
प्रदेशवासियों से मेरी अपील.. pic.twitter.com/2Tsy2anEmp- Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 30, 2022