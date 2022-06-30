Udaipur Murder Live Updates: Ashok Gehlot Appeals For Peace; Anti-Terror Agency Takes Over Probe

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two Muslim men over a social media post

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal, whose grisly murder on camera by two men triggered tension in Rajasthan's Udaipur and a terror investigation, had complained to the police about threats from his neighbours over a social media post. Kanhaiya Lal was killed in his shop by two men, Gos Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari, who filmed the crime and bragged about it in a video, also threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two were arrested when they were trying to escape on a bike, their faces covered by helmets.

