'We Source $1.25 Billion Worth Components From India': Boeing's Alain Garcia To NDTV

Boeing's Alain Garcia speaks at the NDTV Defence Summit

Boeing is one of the top aerospace firms that have been sourcing components and services in a massive scale from India, a top executive of the American company said at the first edition of NDTV Defence Summit.

At the session on international firms in India, who are the partners in atmanirbharta or self-reliance in the defence sector, Boeing Defense Vice President of India Business Development, Alain Garcia, highlighted the company's long association with India that has developed into a strong relationship.

"We source $1.25 billion worth components and services from India every year," Mr Garcia, Vice President, India Business Development, Boeing Defense, Space and Security and Global Services, said at the NDTV Defence Summit.

