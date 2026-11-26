Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the NDTV Creators Manch event in Varanasi on November 28. The three-day event will be held at Namo Ghat from November 28 to 30. This year's forum is titled 'Celebration Banarasia'.

The forum will bring together artists, musicians, writers, thinkers, and well-known personalities from different fields. They will discuss the culture, history, music, art and traditions of Banaras.

Several well-known personalities are expected to take part in the event. These include Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, singer Kailash Kher and musician Bickram Ghosh.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry, will also be there at NDTV Creators Manch. Other speakers include Madhav Singhania, Tarana Sahni, Professor Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Shashwat Goenka and Ashti Bhartia.

The forum will host several discussions on the culture and identity of Banaras. Author Akshat Gupta will speak on 'Kashi: Where Shiva Himself Resides'. Another session, 'Ganga Kinare', is being organised by Havas Play in partnership with NDTV. It will feature ‘Kashi Naresh' Anant Narayan Singh, artist Ramesh Kumar Vishwakarma, Havas Media Network's India CEO Mohit Joshi, and Professor Badri Narayan Tiwari.

Other sessions will focus on the people and stories of Banaras, the future of arts and culture, heritage conservation, and tourism. Speakers will discuss Indian fashion, changing spiritual beliefs and the role of music in the city's traditions.

Music and dance performances will be another major part of the event. Singer Kailash Kher will perform in a session titled 'Kashi is Saying Bam Bam!'. Kabir Cafe will present 'Kabir in Tunes, the World in Words', while musician Bickram Ghosh will perform in a session on rhythm and music.

The programme will also feature History Live, Kavya Raag, Pandit Anshuman Maharaj, dancer Vishal Krishna and the Munda Tribal Dance Group. Musical duo Raghav and Prachi will also perform.

Poet Vyomesh Shukla will speak about the people and stories of Banaras. Sarvesh Asthana and Dr Tishya Shree will also be part of a session on life in the city.