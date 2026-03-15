NDTV Assam Conclave Live: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be among the key leaders to speak at the NDTV Great Brahmaputra Dialogue to be held in Guwahati today.

Through the day, leaders, policymakers, cultural icons and changemakers will gather to decode Assam's political mood, cultural voice, economic ambitions and development roadmap. Discussions will range on topics ranging from women shaping change, tourism and industry.

Key political voices across parties - from the BJP, Congress, AIUDF and AJP - will join multiple panels to debate the state's electoral landscape, youth aspirations, health and industry priorities, infrastructure push and minority questions.

The event comes ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the dates for which are yet to be announced. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state for two days and inaugurated several projects, Union Home minister Amit Shah is expected to address events and meet party cadre on Sunday. The Congress has so far named nominees in 65 seats in the 126-member House, leaving 15 seats for alliance partners.

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