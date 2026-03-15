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NDTV Assam Conclave Live: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be among the key leaders to speak at the NDTV Great Brahmaputra Dialogue to be held in Guwahati today.

Through the day, leaders, policymakers, cultural icons and changemakers will gather to decode Assam's political mood, cultural voice, economic ambitions and development roadmap. Discussions will range on topics ranging from women shaping change, tourism and industry.

Key political voices across parties - from the BJP, Congress, AIUDF and AJP - will join multiple panels to debate the state's electoral landscape, youth aspirations, health and industry priorities, infrastructure push and minority questions.

The event comes ahead of upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the dates for which are yet to be announced. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state for two days and inaugurated several projects, Union Home minister Amit Shah is expected to address events and meet party cadre on Sunday. The Congress has so far named nominees in 65 seats in the 126-member House, leaving 15 seats for alliance partners.

Follow Live Updates From The Great Brahmaputra Dialogue:

Mar 15, 2026 09:56 (IST)
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Next Up: Panel Discussion On Women Leading Change

The upcoming session will explore the role of women leading that change and emerging as the new voices of Assam.

The speaker include:

Rita Chowdhury, Author & Former Director, NBT

Stuti Choudhury, Presenter, Singer & Actor 

Drishti Medhi, Co-founder, QuickGhy 

Akshata Narain, Group President - AM Television 

Mar 15, 2026 09:54 (IST)
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Video: Violinist Sunita Bhuyan's Performance At Conclave

Mar 15, 2026 09:23 (IST)
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Violinist Sunita Bhuyan Begins Performance At The Brahmaputra Dialogue

Violinist Sunita Bhuyan begins performance and address of the first session at the NDTV Great Brahmpautra Conclave titled 'The Cultural Voice of Assam'.

Mar 15, 2026 08:03 (IST)
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NDTV Assam Conclave Live: What To Expect

Key political voices across parties - from the BJP, Congress, AIUDF and AJP - will join multiple panels to debate the state's electoral landscape, youth aspirations, health and industry priorities, infrastructure push and minority questions.

Through the day, leaders, policymakers, cultural icons and changemakers will gather to decode Assam's political mood, cultural voice, economic ambitions and development roadmap. Discussions will range on topics ranging from women shaping change, tourism and industry.

Mar 15, 2026 07:57 (IST)
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Himanta Biswa Sarma To Address The Great Brahmaputra Dialogue

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev will be among the key leaders to speak at the NDTV Great Brahmaputra Dialogue to be held in Guwahati today.

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