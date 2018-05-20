NDA Government Will Render Justice To Those Who Suffered During Anti-Sikh Riots: Ram Madhav Justice Dhingra Commission is actively looking into 186 serious cases of crime against the Sikh community in 1984, Ram Madhav added.

Ram Madhav said NDA government will go to any extent to punish the guilty in the anti-Sikh riots case. Washington: The BJP-led NDA government has taken steps and "will do its best" to render justice to each and every family that has suffered from the grave injustice perpetrated against them during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has said.



"I stand before you to assure the community that we will do our best to render justice to each and every family that has suffered during those unfortunate years," Mr Madhav said amidst applause from the few hundred Sikh Americans who had gathered in a Maryland suburb of Washington DC to celebrate Vaisakhi.



He said the NDA government has decided to go to any extent to punish the guilty in the crimes that were perpetrated against the Sikh community during 1984 riots.



Justice Dhingra Commission is actively looking into 186 serious cases of crime against the Sikh community in 1984, he added. A number of FIRs have been filed again.



"In fact, arrest warrants have been issued against the leaders who were in the forefront of this whole crime against the community," he said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special message said that observing the Vaisakhi festival abroad is a glowing sign of the traditions and the values that the Sikh community continues to cherish.



"We are proud of the achievements of the Sikh community in North America, which has contributed significantly to the growth and prosperity in its adopted home. It is commendable that the community has also preserved its traditions and ethos, and is a living bridge with India," he said.



Mr Madhav also said that Indian-Americans are playing a pivotal role in building India's strategic ties with the US.



"We are not just political, strategic allies, we are natural allies because we are two people who share a very strong bond between us," he said.



"People of Indian origin who live in this country are an important pivot of this relationship. We value your contribution to strengthen this relationship," he said.



