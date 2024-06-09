'NDA Government Taking Oath Today': Lalu Yadav Party Leader's Swipe

Mr Jha, a member of the Rajya Sabha, also attacked the BJP over its election campaign (File)

It is an NDA government that is taking oath this time and not a "Modi government", RJD leader Manoj Jha said on Sunday and expressed hope that the ruling dispensation will work on issues such as providing employment.

Mr Jha also said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will not attend the swearing-in ceremony and the INDIA coalition will be represented by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Narendra Modi will on Sunday take oath for a third consecutive term as prime minister, along with members of his council.

"The NDA government is taking oath today ... After a long time, it is not the Modi government anymore, it is the NDA government," Mr Jha told PTI Videos.

"We hope it will create less polarisation in society this time, the lives of the weaker sections are improved and the government is free of crony capitalism. The biggest requirement of youngsters today is employment, so employment is a big issue, he should work on it," the RJD leader added.

Mr Jha, a member of the Rajya Sabha, also attacked the BJP over its election campaign.

"During the campaign, it did everything from 'bhains' to 'mangalsutra' and 'mujra'. I hope it will do a course correction," he said.

During campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Modi warned during a rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha that the Congress would "snatch" people's buffaloes.

At another rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, he had said the Congress would take away the 'mangalsutra', commonly worn by married women, if it assumed power at the Centre.

At a rally in Bihar's Patna, he had accused the opposition of doing "mujra (dance performance)" for votes.

Mr Jha further said that with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) emerging as a "kingmaker", it should ensure implementation of Bihar's long-standing demand for special status.

"Tejashwi (Yadav) said it clearly, Nitish ji is in the role of kingmaker. We are hopeful that the demand for special status and special package continues," Mr Jha said.

"A caste census should be done across the country and the increase in reservation in Bihar added in Schedule 9 of the Constitution. A blueprint of agro-based industries for Bihar should also be made," he said.

Asked if he was attending the swearing-in ceremony, Mr Jha said some cards were delivered to them on Sunday but those required an RSVP to be sent 24 hours in advance.

"On behalf of the INDIA bloc, our leader in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, will participate," he said.

