NDA Constituents Scoff At Lalu Yadav's 'Weak Central Government' Charge

Lalu Yadav had claimed that the current central government is "weak" and will collapse next month (File)

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents dismissed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's "weak" central government claims and asserted that the "stable central government" will remain in power until 2029.

Emphasising that India will make "rapid progress" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Vivek Thakur dismissed Lalu Yadav's statement and said that there is "no need to take his words seriously."

"It's his old habit to make such remarks, and there's no need to take his words seriously. He is a veteran leader. We've been seeing for three decades that he keeps saying something or the other," said the BJP leader, adding that the NDA's "historic win" has led to forming a "stable" government at the Centre for the next five years.

Responding to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's comments on law and order, Vivek Thakur criticised the Opposition, implying that "those associated with a crime should not comment on such issues".

"Those who are synonymous with crime and criminalisation should refrain from speaking on these subjects. Generation after generation, people are well aware of who is synonymous with crime," he added.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar attacked Lalu Yadav, mocking him as a "self-styled fortune-teller" since his sentencing by the judiciary.

The JD(U) leader sarcastically suggested that the people of Bihar should consult Lalu Yadav with their birth charts but warned them to "avoid signing over their land."

"After being sentenced by the judiciary, Lalu Yadav has found a new job as a fortune-teller. He has become a fortune-teller. We hope that the common people of Bihar should go with their birth charts to his residence, and he will see if they have a favourable position. However, don't risk signing over your land when you meet him," Neeraj Kumar said, adding that the RJD leader "doesn't check his own fate."

On Friday, Lalu Yadav had said that the 'weak' Central government led by PM Modi might collapse in August.

"The central government is very weak, and it might collapse in August this year. It will allow the INDIA bloc to form a new government," Lalu Prasad said while addressing RJD leaders and workers on the 28th Foundation Day of the RJD at the party's head office in Patna.