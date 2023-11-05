BJP, Pawan Kalyan's Party Jana Sena 'Reach Understanding' For Telangana Polls

Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy held talks with Pawan Kalyan (File)

The BJP and Jana Sena, led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, both NDA partners, have reached an understanding for the Telangana assembly polls, BJP MP K Laxman said on Sunday.

The details of the seat-sharing arrangement between the two parties would be officially announced, he said.

K Laxman and state BJP President G Kishan Reddy held talks with Mr Kalyan and another Jana Sena leader, Nadendla Manohar, on Saturday.

"We will contest together in the state. The aim and aspiration of the two parties is to see Narendra Modi ji becoming Prime Minister again," Mr Laxman said on Sunday.

Mr Kalyan has made it clear that his party would announce full support to the leadership of PM Modi in the Parliament elections as well, he said.

Meanwhile, a Jana Sena release on Saturday quoted Kalyan as saying that his party is thinking of contesting from 32 seats in Telangana.

However, it added that Jana Sena held talks with BJP as an ally in the NDA and that the talks on the seats to be contested by Jana Sena have reached the final stages.

Meanwhile, the Jana Sena has decided to go together with the TDP in the Andhra Pradesh assembly polls.

