KCR In Trouble In Telangana As Congress Surges Ahead: NDTV Poll Of Polls

The results of the Telangana exit polls are out

An NDTV poll of polls shows the Congress winning at least 62 seats in the Telangana assembly election, with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) forecast to get 44 seats in the 119-member assembly. The BJP and others are projected to get seven seats.

The Congress appears to be surging ahead in Telangana as the exit polls indicate a clear lead over KCR's BRS.

The Congress may win 63-79 seats, while BRS would win 31-47 seats in the 119-member assembly, according to India TV-CNX exit polls.

The Congress may take 48-64 seats, BRS 40-55 and the BJP 7-13, according to an exit poll by Jan Ki Baat.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit polls show the Congress and the BRS neck and neck with 49-59 and 48-58 seats, respectively. Republic TV-Matrize exit polls show the Congress winning 58-68 seats, while the BRS is forecast to take at least 46-56 seats.

News 24-Today's Chanakya exit polls indicate the Congress will win a massive 71-seat majority, while the BRS is forecast to win 33 seats. The BJP trails with seven seats.

The Congress, KCR's BRS and the BJP are the key contestants in the southern state.

Health warning: exit polls often get it wrong.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats, respectively.

The Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and is fighting from 118 others.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM fielded candidates in nine segments.