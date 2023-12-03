'Will Fulfill All Promises': Revanth Reddy After Telangana Win

Revanth Reddy urged the opposition to cooperate for the formation of the government.

After dethroning Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), who has been in power since 2014, when Telangana was granted statehood, Congress state party chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday dedicated the party's success in the assembly election to the people who made supreme sacrifice.

"The victory that we got today is for those who made supreme sacrifices for Telangana. We will take forward their ideals and will make sure to fulfil all our promises," Revanth Reddy said at a press briefing in Hyderbad.

"I also want to thank the high command on behalf of Telangana Congress party. Rahul Gandhi gave us hope from his Bharat Jodo Yatra and directed us to fight the assembly election in Telangana," he added.

Revanth Reddy further urged the opposition and other winning parties to cooperate for the formation of the government.

"KTR welcomed Congress' government. This spirit should continue when we (Congress) run the govt. 10 years you (BRS) were in power and now you will sit in opposition. We value the opinion of the Opposition," he said.

Earlier in the day, ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao expressed his disappointment over his party performance and congratulated the grand old party.

"Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving the BRS party two consecutive terms of government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in the expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," KTR posted on X.

"This one ain't gonna age well. Missed the mark," KTR also replied in his own X post which stated, "Hattrick Loading 3.0 Get ready to celebrate, guys."

As per the latest trend from ECI, Congress is leading on 63 seats, while the BRS is on 40, the BJP is on 9, AIMIM is on 6, and the CPI leading on 1.

Congress workers raised slogans of 'CM-CM' in favour of state party president Revanth Reddy as he arrived at the party office in Hyderabad after it became clear that Congress is winning the state with a clear majority.

As Revanth Reddy began his roadshow, a huge gathering assembled, cheering him along and waving the party flag.

Earlier today, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar and other police officials also met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

Celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. Party cadres chanted "Bye bye KCR".

Congress workers poured milk on a poster featuring Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi and state party chief Revanth Reddy as the party emerged as the single largest party.

The Telangana election result is important for the Congress as a few months are left for the Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana stamps the Congress' presence in the South.

Telangana went to the polls on November 30. In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had a 47.4 per cent vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)