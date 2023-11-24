NCP vs NCP: Ajit Pawar Faction Submits 40 Responses To Speaker, Team Sharad Only 9

Both factions have laid claim to the party name and symbol

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party on Friday submitted their responses to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar in connection with disqualification petitions filed against each other.

The NCP split on July 2 after Ajit Pawar and eight MLA joined the Eknath Shinde government. Since then, both factions have laid claim to the party name and symbol and have petitioned the Speaker seeking disqualification of those owing allegiance to the other side.

While the Ajit Pawar faction submitted 40 responses, the faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar submitted nine responses, sources said.

"The hearing related to the disqualification petitions filed by NCP legislators is expected to be held next week. The concerned authorities will have to go through the documents and responses submitted by both sides," Vidhan Bhavan sources said.

The NCP is recognised as one unit in both Houses of the Maharashtra Legislature, they added.

Separate hearings of both factions in connection with the split in the party are underway at the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court.

