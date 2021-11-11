BJP's Devendra Fadnavis Gets Rs 5 Crore Defamation Notice Over Drugs Row

Devendra Fadnavis has received a defamation notice of Rs 5 Crore in drugs row.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan has sent a legal notice to the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for levelling "defamatory" and "false allegations" against him.

According to the copy of the legal notice, shared on Twitter by Nawab Malik, Sameer Khan also demanded Rs 5 crore on account of "mental torture, agony and financial loss."

Mr Fadnavis had on November 1 accused Sameer Khan of "possessing drugs, while the investigation into the case is still going on."

"The allegations were baseless and without any merits. The charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau does not support even a single allegation levied by you. The Panchnama dated January 14 clearly says that the house was searched and no contraband/suspicious substance was found in my client's house or under his possession. But from which source you obtained such false, frivolous and baseless report is better known to you," the legal notice said.

The investigation in a drug case involving Sameer Khan was resumed on Monday.

Sameer Khan was arrested on January 13 by Narcotics Control Bureau for dealing with commercial quantities of the drug. He was granted bail on September 27, after eight months in prison.

The high-profile drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested has now turned into a war of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with the two leaders making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.