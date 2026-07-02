Navy's Show Of Force Deters Piracy Bid Against Ship With Vital Cargo For India

Indian Navy warship INS Trikand thwarted a piracy attack on a merchant vessel off the coast of the Gulf of Aden late Wednesday, government sources told NDTV Thursday.

The vessel that came under attack - MV Golden Arsenal - had one Indian crew member.

When the ship was attacked the crew took refuge in a secure location and transmitted a distress signal on an emergency channel. The Indian Navy - which has a dedicated anti-piracy force in the area - was alerted and deployed rapidly.

And as the warship approached the merchant ship, the pirates fled, sources confirmed.

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) then boarded the MV Golden Arsenal to conduct a thorough sanitisation operation - to make sure there were no armed intruders on board the vessel.

The Indian crew member on the MV Golden Arsenal when pirates attacked

Once the vessel was sanitised and the crew were given medical check-ups, the Golden Arsenal continued on its way.

On June 19 the same warship responded to another distress call - this time from MV Fareeda 5 - about a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean and undertook prompt action to investigate and deter pirates.

The Navy said timely intervention assured the safety of the vessel.

In a post on X, the Navy said, "Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission deployed INS Trikand a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat."

"Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas."

And on May 27, INS Kolkata foiled a suspected piracy attempt in the vicinity of merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1, also in the Western Indian Ocean. Responding to inputs INS Kolkata undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat.