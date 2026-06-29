Indian Navy Agniveer Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Application Deadline Extended Till July 5

The deadline for the Indian Navy Agniveer Apprentice Recruitment 2026 application process has been extended till July 05, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Eligible unmarried male candidates who wish to join the Indian Navy as Agniveer (Apprentice) must complete their online application before the deadline through the official website. The recruitment is being conducted for the 01/2027 and 02/2027 batches and is open to diploma holders from various engineering and electrical disciplines. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last minute.

Indian Navy Agniveer Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised board. In addition, applicants should hold a three-year diploma with a minimum of 50% marks from an AICTE-approved polytechnic institute.

Eligible diploma streams include Mechanical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, Electronics and Communication, Automobile Engineering, Mechatronics, Production Engineering, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Manufacturing Technology, Power Plant Engineering, and other related branches.

For the 01/2027 Batch, candidates should be born between December 1, 2004, and May 31, 2009. For the 02/2027 Batch, the birth date should fall between May 1, 2005, and October 31, 2009.

How to Apply for Indian Navy Agniveer Apprentice Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official Indian Navy recruitment website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Register as an Apprentice (if not already registered).

Log in using the credentials.

Open the Agniveer (Apprentice) INET 2/2026 application form.

Fill in the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee of Rs 550 plus 18% GST through online payment modes.

Submit the application form and save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Indian Navy Agniveer Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process will begin with the Indian Navy Entrance Test (INET) 2/2026, expected to be held in August 2026. The computer-based test will include 100 objective questions covering English, General Awareness, Science, Mathematics, and diploma trade-specific subjects.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be invited for Stage II, which includes a Physical Fitness Test (PFT), another written assessment, and a medical examination.

The PFT requires candidates to complete a 1.6 km run in 6 minutes and 30 seconds, along with 20 squats, 15 push-ups, and 15 bent-knee sit-ups.