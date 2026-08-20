Armed Forces Introduce Yoga Training Pathway To Upskill Agniveers

The armed forces have introduced a new yoga training pathway for Agniveers, formalising a skill many already practise daily into a recognised, government-backed credential.

The rollout has begun with an eight-week 'Yogasana' training programme run by the Navy at Command and Area Headquarters. Those who complete it receive a certificate in basic yoga training and 'Yogasana' proficiency from an authorised instructor or recognised training body, alongside regular sessions folded into morning PT and evening games, plus intra-Command 'Yogasana' competitions.

The programme itself doesn't turn participants into certified instructors - that's a distinct, later step. Those who show promise are identified and encouraged to pursue recognised yoga instructor courses outside the forces, with a shot at national-level competition along the way, building fitness, mental well-being, and a real post-service career path.

Yoga has always been part of the rhythm of military life - early-morning drills, breathing exercises, and physical conditioning built into daily routine. What's changing is that this foundational training is now being certified against national standards, giving Agniveers a formal, recognised base to build on rather than just informal proficiency - and a clearer on-ramp toward instructor-level qualification once they choose to pursue it.

The Agnipath scheme was launched in June, 2022, with the earliest recruits joining service by the end of that year. As per the scheme, roughly a quarter of each batch is retained for regular service, while the remaining personnel move on with a Seva Nidhi payout.

According to a 2017 ASSOCHAM study, India's shortfall is nearly 3 lakh yoga instructors against a requirement of over 5 lakh practitioners, meaning outgoing Agniveers who go on to complete instructor courses are entering a field where openings still far outnumber qualified professionals.

Officials describe the approach through a simple arc of 'Serve, Learn, Transition, Lead'. It's a framework meant to ensure that time in uniform isn't a closed chapter but a launchpad: soldiers serve the country, pick up certifiable foundational skills along the way, transition into civilian roles - and further training - when their tenure ends, and go on to lead in whatever field they choose next.

For yoga specifically, the timing works in their favour. Schools, corporate wellness programs, and community health initiatives across India are all looking for trained instructors. And a foundational certificate gives departing Agniveers a real head start into instructor courses, something self-taught practice alone can't offer.

Globally, the sector is on a similar upward curve - Market Data Forecast values the yoga and meditation market at $7,659 million in 2025, rising to $24,536 million by 2034 at a CAGR of 13.81 percent from 2026 onward, a growth curve that extends the runway for those who go on to qualify as instructors well beyond their first job.

There's also a pay gap this pathway could eventually help close. Yoga instructors in the US and Europe routinely earn upwards of $75 an hour, well above what their Indian counterparts have historically been paid despite training in the discipline's birthplace. The India-UK CETA adds a concrete route toward narrowing that gap: with simplified visas and liberalised entry now covering professionals like yoga instructors working under UK contracts, Agniveers who go on to certify and choose to work abroad have a clearer shot at earning closer to what their Western counterparts do.