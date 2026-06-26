Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Out For 275 Posts: Direct Link For Apply Online Here

The Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 notification has been released, inviting applications from eligible unmarried men and women for 275 Short Service Commission (SSC) Officer vacancies under the June 2027 (AT 27) Course. This recruitment offers an opportunity to serve the nation as commissioned officers in one of India's most respected defence forces. The online application process started on June 25, 2026, and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website before the last date, July 27, 2026.

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates planning to apply should complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Check important dates below:

Online Application Starts: June 25, 2026

Last Date to Apply: July 27, 2026

SSB Interview: To be announced

Final Degree Submission: Before June 20, 2027

Course Commences: June 2027

How to Apply for Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official Indian Navy recruitment website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on link for apply online.

Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Fill in the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents, including photograph, signature, and educational certificates.

Verify all details carefully before submitting the application.

Download and keep a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Indian Navy SSC Officer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility

Applicants must be unmarried male or female candidates who satisfy the nationality, age, and educational qualifications prescribed by the Indian Navy. The age limit differs according to the branch, while educational qualifications also vary depending on the post.

Most technical and executive entries require a BE/B.Tech degree with at least 60% marks, whereas other branches accept postgraduate qualifications in relevant disciplines. Final-year students are also eligible, provided they submit proof of passing before joining the academy.

Selection Process

The selection process includes shortlisting of applications based on academic performance, followed by the Services Selection Board (SSB) Interview, a medical examination, and preparation of the final merit list. Candidates selected through all stages will receive training at the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, before being commissioned as officers.